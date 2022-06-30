Which professional sports teams share stadiums? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
There’s no place like home, even if you have to share it.
Major cities across the U.S. and Canada are the hubs for multiple professional sports teams. New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago even have multiple teams from a single league in town. While the location might be big enough to warrant franchises from every league, many of those teams are forced to play in the same building.
Most of these shared situations happen across leagues, requiring workers to switch the playing surface in the arena from hardwood to ice. When it comes to pairings within the same league, teams are occasionally forced to battle for building bragging rights.
Here’s a look at the organizations across major North American sports leagues that share the same venue:
Teams from the same league that share an arena
There are a few instances when a team can play a regular season road game in their home stadium. In the case of the Los Angeles Rams, they even won a championship as a road team in their own stadium, one they share with the Los Angeles Chargers.
These are the three venues that host two teams from the same league:
- Crypto.com Arena: Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers
- MetLife Stadium: New York Giants and New York Jets
- SoFi Stadium: Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams
NBA teams that share arenas with NHL teams
The most common pairing for shared arenas in North American professional sports is between the NBA and NHL. Here are the 10 venues that house teams from both leagues:
- American Airlines Center: Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Stars
- Ball Arena: Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche
- Capital One Arena: Washington Wizards and Washington Capitals
- Crypto.com Arena: Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Kings
- Little Caesars Arena: Detroit Pistons and Detroit Red Wings
- Madison Square Garden: New York Knicks and New York Rangers
- Scotiabank Arena: Toronto Raptors and Toronto Maple Leafs
- TD Garden: Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins
- United Center: Chicago Bulls and Chicago Blackhawks
- Wells Fargo Center: Philadelphia 76ers and Philadelphia Flyers
NBA teams that share arenas with WNBA teams
Five WNBA teams share arenas with NBA teams from the same city:
- Barclays Center: Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty
- Crypto.com Arena: Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Sparks
- Footprint Center: Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury
- Gainbridge Fieldhouse: Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever
- Target Center: Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx
NHL teams that share arenas with WNBA teams
The NHL’s newest team now shares an arena with one of the WNBA’s most decorated organizations:
- Climate Pledge Arena: Seattle Kraken and Seattle Storm