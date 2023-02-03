Which NHL player has the hardest shot in 2023? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The NHL has a new hardest shot champion.

During Friday’s All-Star skills competitions, five players lined up to give it their best shot to see who could score with the most power.

Elias Pettersson of the Vancouver Canucks, Rasmus Dahlin of the Buffalo Sabres, Josh Morrissey of the Winnipeg Jets, Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals and Seth Jones of the Chicago Blackhawks each had two shots to clock their strongest at an open net.

Here’s how the results panned out:

Pettersson, who went first among the five players, clocked the hardest shot in 2023 with a 103.2 mph hit.

Elias Pettersson with a casual 103.2 MPH rip in the Hardest Shot challenge#Canucks | #NHLAllStar pic.twitter.com/6IddlGa710 — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) February 4, 2023

He was the only player of the five to hit at least 100 mph on both attempts. Ovechkin, however, was the only player to miss a shot completely, which occurred on his first attempt.

Here’s a list of each player’s best hit:

Elias Pettersson (VAN) - 103.2 mph

Rasmus Dahlin (BUF) - 102.3 mph

Josh Morrissey (WPG) - 96.7 mph

Alex Ovechkin (WSH) - 95.1 mph

Seth Jones (CHI) - 94.7 mph

Who had the hardest shot in 2022?

Pettersson’s shot coincidentally equals the tally from the 2022 competition. Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman also clocked 103.2 mph in the event, which was also his third time competing in the challenge.

What is the hardest shot record in the NHL?

Zdeno Chara has the record of the hardest shot in the NHL competition when he reached 108.8 mph in 2012. Chara at the time was a member of the Boston Bruins.