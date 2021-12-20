Which NFL stadiums have artificial turf vs. real grass? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

There isn’t too much to differentiate fields across the NFL. Aside from end zone paint, midfield logos and stadium designs, the look of NFL playing surfaces hardly differs across the league since every field is 120 yards in length and 53.3 yards in width.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The one key element that can change from stadium to stadium is the playing surface. There is no set rule for real grass versus turf, so it is up to each stadium to decide. While no NFL team has ventured into the territory of Boise State, Eastern Washington or the University of New Haven with colorful turf, there are still key distinctions between playing surfaces across the league, including the actual type of grass and different turf providers.

While players often prefer playing on real grass, teams have made switches from grass to turf, and vice-versa, in recent years. So which one is used more in the NFL: artificial turf or real grass?

Here is a breakdown of the playing surface that each NFL team has at their home venue:

How many NFL stadiums have real grass?

Sixteen NFL stadiums have real grass. Nine of them have Bermuda grass, four have Kentucky bluegrass, two have Desso Grassmaster and one has a combination of different grasses.

How many NFL stadiums have artificial turf?

Sixteen NFL teams play home games on artificial turf across 14 stadiums. The Giants and Jets share a turf field in MetLife Stadium, while the Rams and Chargers share a turf dome in SoFi Stadium.

There are five turf distributors among the 14 turf stadiums, with FieldTurf being the most popular.

Which NFL stadiums have turf and which ones have real grass?

Here is a full breakdown of the playing surface for each NFL stadium:

Arizona Cardinals: State Farm Stadium, Bermuda grass

Atlanta Falcons: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, FieldTurf CORE

Baltimore Ravens: M&T Bank Stadium, Bermuda grass

Buffalo Bills: Highmark Stadium, A-Turf Titan

Carolina Panthers: Bank of America Stadium, FieldTurf

Chicago Bears: Soldier Field, Kentucky bluegrass

Cincinnati Bengals: Paul Brown Stadium, UBU Speed Series S5-M Synthetic Turf

Cleveland Browns: FirstEnergy Stadium, Kentucky bluegrass

Dallas Cowboys: AT&T Stadium, Hellas Matrix Turf

Denver Broncos: Empower Field at Mile High, Kentucky bluegrass

Detroit Lions: Ford Field, FieldTurf Classic HD

Green Bay Packers: Lambeau Field, Desso GrassMaster

Houston Texans: NRG Stadium, Hellas Matrix Turf

Indianapolis Colts: Lucas Oil Stadium, Shaw Sports Momentum Pro

Jacksonville Jaguars: TIAA Bank Field, Bermuda grass

Kansas City Chiefs: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Bermuda grass

Las Vegas Raiders: Allegiant Stadium, Bermuda grass

Los Angeles Chargers: SoFi Stadium, Hellas Matrix Turf

Los Angeles Rams: SoFi Stadium, Hellas Matrix Turf

Miami Dolphins: Hard Rock Stadium, Bermuda grass

Minnesota Vikings: U.S. Bank Stadium, UBU Speed Series S5-M (turf)

New England Patriots: Gillette Stadium, FieldTurf CORE

New Orleans Saints: Caesar's Superdome, FieldTurf Revolution 360

New York Giants: MetLife Stadium, UBU Sports Speed Series S5-M

New York Jets: MetLife Stadium, UBU Sports Speed Series S5-M

Philadelphia Eagles: Lincoln Financial Field, Desso GrassMaster

Pittsburgh Steelers: Heinz Field, Kentucky bluegrass

San Francisco 49ers: Levi's Stadium, Bermuda grass and Perennial Ryegrass mixture

Seattle Seahawks: CenturyLink Field, FieldTurf Revolution 360

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Raymond James Stadium, Bermuda grass

Tennessee Titans: Nissan Stadium, Bermuda grass

Washington Football Team: FedExField, Bermuda grass