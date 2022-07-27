nfl

Which NFL Stadium Is the Smallest?

MetLife Stadium in New Jersey has more than 20,000 seats than the NFL's smallest stadium

The Chicago Bears are exploring a new stadium in Arlington Heights, and there is a lot of reasons why the team is exploring leaving Soldier Field.

The team would like a domed stadium to attract events year round, state of the art facilities to keep up with other NFL teams and most notably, seating capacity.

Soldier Field is currently the smallest stadium in the NFL with a capacity of 61,500. For one of the countries' largest metropolitan areas to have the smallest NFL stadium is absurd.

To put it into perspective, University of Illinois's Memorial Stadium has a capacity of 60,670. Notre Dame in South Bend has a stadium that seats 77,622 fans.

And the University of Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium has a capacity of 80,321, which to be fair would make it the fourth-largest NFL stadium in the country.

Here is a list of every NFL stadium, from smallest to largest.

NameCapacityLocationTeam(s)Opened
Soldier Field61,500Chicago, ILChicago Bears1924
State Farm Stadium63,400Glendale, AZArizona Cardinals2006
Ford Field65,000Detroit, MIDetroit Lions2002
Allegiant Stadium65,000Paradise, NVLas Vegas Raiders2020
Hard Rock Stadium65,326Miami Gardens, FLMiami Dolphins1987
Paul Brown Stadium65,515Cincinnati, OHCincinnati Bengals2000
Raymond James Stadium65,890Tampa, FLTampa Bay Buccaneers1998
U.S. Bank Stadium66,655Minneapolis, MNMinnesota Vikings2016
Gillette Stadium66,829Foxborough, MANew England Patriots2002
Lucas Oil Stadium67,000Indianapolis, INIndianapolis Colts2008
FirstEnergy Stadium67,895Cleveland, PHCleveland Browns1999
Acrisure Stadium68,400Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Steelers2001
Levi's Stadium68,500Santa Clara, CASan Francisco 49ers2014
Lumen Field69,000Seattle, WASeattle Seahawks2002
TIAA Bank Field69,132Jacksonville, FLJacksonville Jaguars1995
Nissan Stadium69,143Nashville, TNTennessee Titans1999
Lincoln Financial Field69,596Philadelphia, PAPhiladelphia Eagles2003
SoFi Stadium70,000Inglewood, CALos Angeles Rams/Chargers2020
Mercedes-Benz Stadium71,000Atlanta, GAAtlanta Falcons2017
M&T Bank Stadium71,008Baltimore, MDBaltimore Ravens1998
Highmark Stadium71,608Orchard Park, NYBuffalo Bills1973
NRG Stadium72,220Houston, TXHouston Texans2002
Caesars Superdome73,208New Orleans, LANew Orleans Saints1975
Bank of America Stadium75,523Charlotte, NCCarolina Panthers1996
Empower Field at Mile High76,125Denver, CODenver Broncos2001
GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium76,416Kansas City, MOKansas City Chiefs1972
AT&T Stadium80,000Arlington, TXDallas Cowboys2009
Lambeau Field81,441Green Bay, WIGreen Bay Packers1957
FedExField82,000Landover, MDWashington Commanders1997
MetLife Stadium82,500East Rutherford, NJNew York Giants/Jets2010

It also doesn't help that Soldier Field is the oldest stadium by a large margin. It was originally built in 1924, though the Bears didn't move in until 1971. The stadium has undergone multiple renovations over the years, most recently in 2004.

