Which NBA Stadium Has the Most Expensive Food?

Here’s everything you need to know about buying food at a 2022-23 NBA game.

By Julia Elbaba

Which NBA stadium has the most expensive food? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

There’s no doubt that adding on a hot dog or beer can really enhance your experience at an NBA game. 

Enjoying the game with a delicious snack or buzz can certainly come with a hefty price tag, especially if you plan to bring friends or family along for the ride.

While some stadiums offer food for a reasonable price, some arenas will have you dropping a pretty penny.

As the 2022 NBA season has just begun, let’s get to know the stadiums with the most expensive food:

The following data is based on the average price of one hot dog per person in 2022, according to Bookies.com.

Which NBA stadium has the most expensive food?

RankTeamHot Dog CostTop-rated Concession Stand
1.New York Knicks$9Mike’s Hot Honey Fried Chicken
2.Golden State Warriors$8.50Bakesale Betty
T-3Milwaukee Bucks$7.50Iron Grate BBQ
T-3Miami Heat$7.50Chicken Ciao
T-3Washington Wizards$7.50Ben’s Chili Bowl
6.Brooklyn Nets$7.25Buffalo Boss
7.Utah Jazz$7Farr’s Ice Cream
T-8Los Angeles Lakers$6.75Ludo Bird
T-8Boston Celtics$6.75Lucky’s Chicken
T-8Los Angeles Clippers$6.75Ludo Bird
T-8Houston Rockets$6.75Hou BBQ

What is the average price for food at an NBA stadium?

The average price for a hot dog at an NBA stadium in 2022 is $6.10.

Which NBA stadium has the least expensive food?

RankTeamHot Dog CostTop-rated Concession Stand
1.San Antonio Spurs$2.75Tenders, Love & Chicken
2.Atlanta Hawks$3B’s Cracklin’ Barbeque
3.Charlotte Hornets$4Carolina Moonshine Bar-B-Que
