When Is the Sweet 16 of NCAA Tournament? Here's When March Madness Resumes

What an opening weekend of March Madness.
The first and second rounds of the 2023 men's NCAA Tournament featured some historic results and thrilling finishes.
Two No. 1 seeds were bounced from the Big Dance, with Purdue being stunned by No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson and defending champion Kansas falling to No. 8 Arkansas.
Those weren't the only notable upsets from the first few days of action, either. No. 13 Furman took down No. 4 Virginia, while No. 15 Princeton outlasted No. 2 Arizona and cruised past No. 7 Missouri to secure a historic Sweet 16 bid. Another No. 2 seed had its season end earlier than expected as well, with Marquette losing to No. 7 Michigan State.
There will now be a few off days before the madness continues in the Sweet 16. Here's what to know about the next round of the NCAA Tournament.
When are the 2023 Sweet 16 dates?
The Sweet 16 runs from Thursday, March 23 to Friday, March 24.
What are the Sweet 16 sites in 2023?
Games in the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight will be played at four different sites:
South: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky
East: Madison Square Garden -- New York
Midwest: T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City, Missouri
West: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas
What teams are in the 2023 Sweet 16?
South Region: No. 1 Alabama, No. 5 San Diego State, No. 6 Creighton, No. 15 Princeton
East Region: No. 3 Kansas State, No. 4 Tennessee, No. 7 Michigan State, No. 9 Florida Atlantic
Midwest Region: No. 1 Houston, No. 2 Texas, No. 3 Xavier, No. 5 Miami
West Region: No. 2 UCLA, No. 3 Gonzaga, No. 4 UConn, No. 8 Arkansas
Which conference has the most teams in the 2023 Sweet 16?
The Big East (Creighton, UConn, Xavier) and SEC (Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee) are tied for the most Sweet 16 representatives with three each. The Big 12 (Kansas State, Texas) is the only other conference with more than one team still alive in the tournament.
What are the 2023 Sweet 16 matchups?
South Region
- No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 5 San Diego State
- No. 6 Creighton vs. No. 15 Princeton
East Region
- No. 3 Kansas State vs. No. 7 Michigan State
- No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 9 Florida Atlantic
Midwest Region
- No. 1 Houston vs. No. 5 Miami
- No. 2 Texas vs. No. 3 Xavier
West Region
- No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 3 Gonzaga
- No. 4 UConn vs. No. 8 Arkansas
What is the 2023 Sweet 16 schedule?
March 24
- No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 9 Florida Atlantic, time TBD
- No. 3 Kansas State vs. No. 7 Michigan State, time TBD
- No. 2 UCLA vs. Gonzaga, time TBD
- No. 4 UConn vs. No. 8 Arkansas, time TBD
March 25
- No. 1 Houston vs. No. 5 Miami, time TBD
- No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 5 San Diego State, time TBD
- No. 6 Creighton vs. No. 15 Princeton, time TBD
- No. 2 Texas vs. No. 3 Xavier, time TBD
When is the 2023 Elite Eight?
The Elite Eight follows the Sweet 16 on Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26.