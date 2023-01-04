Here's When and Where the NFL Draft Will Be Held in 2023

When is the 2023 NFL Draft? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The NFL draft is headed to Missouri.

After being held in New York City in different venues from 1965 all the way to 2014, the NFL draft has started to spread the love to other cities that have franchises.

The 2023 edition is no different, as a city in Missouri will be hosting the annual event for the first time in draft history.

Here’s a guide to when and where the 2023 NFL Draft will be held:

When is the 2023 NFL Draft?

The 2023 NFL Draft will be held throughout a three-day span starting on Thursday, April 27, to Saturday, April 29.

Where is the NFL draft in 2023?

Union Station in Kansas City, Mo., is the host location of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Has Kansas City hosted the NFL draft before?

No, this is the first time the draft will be held in Missouri. The NFL designated Kansas City as the 2023 host on May 22, 2019.

Where is the 2024 NFL Draft?

After Kansas City gets a crack at hosting, the venue will head north in 2024. Campus Martius Park in Detroit, Mich., is the host location for the 2024 NFL Draft. It will be the state’s first time hosting the event.

The NFL has not yet announced where the 2025 edition will be held. Caesars Forum in Paradise, Nev., hosted the 2022 draft.

Who will be in the 2023 NFL Draft?

Young talent should be in abundance come April.

Some of the top rookies who could be drafted first overall or near the top include Alabama QB Bryce Young, Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud, Alabama DE Will Anderson Jr., Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Georgia DE Nolan Smith, TCU WR Quentin Johnson, Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski and plenty more.