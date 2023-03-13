When and where is the first game of March Madness in 2023? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

After an exciting Selection Sunday, the 68-team field is set for the 2023 NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

Teams and players have just a few days to prepare for the first round of games. Several teams have even less time, though.

Before the first round begins on Thursday, eight teams will participate in the First Four.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Here’s a primer for the first games of the tournament:

When is the first game of March Madness 2023?

The first game is set for Tuesday, March 14, at 6:40 p.m. ET.

Known as the First Four, there will be two games on Tuesday and two games on Wednesday. Then, the first round of the NCAA Tournament begins on Thursday.

Who is playing in the first game of March Madness 2023?

Two No. 16 seeds will begin the 2023 tournament: Southeast Missouri State vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. The winner of that game will secure a date with No. 1 overall seed Alabama.

Where is the first game of March Madness 2023?

Southeast Missouri State vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi – and all of the First Four games – will be played in Dayton, Ohio, at UD Arena. After that first game, Pittsburgh will face Mississippi in the late game on Tuesday. The First Four will conclude on Wednesday with Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Texas Southern and Nevada vs. Arizona State.

The play-in games have been held in Dayton every year since 2011, with the exception of 2020 (tournament canceled due to COVID-19) and 2021 (games played in “bubble” locations across Indiana due to COVID-19).

What are the locations for March Madness 2023?

After the First Four in Dayton, the remaining 63 games will be played across the country. Here are all the host cities and arenas:

First and second rounds

Orlando, Fla. – Amway Center

Birmingham, Ala. – Legacy Arena

Des Moines, Iowa – Wells Fargo Arena

Sacramento, Calif. – Golden 1 Center

Albany, N.Y. – MVP Arena

Greensboro, N.C. – Greensboro Coliseum

Columbus, Ohio – Nationwide Arena

Denver, Colo. – Ball Arena

Sweet 16 and Elite Eight

New York, N.Y. – Madison Square Garden

Las Vegas, Nev. – T-Mobile Arena

Louisville, Ky.. – KFC Yum! Center

Kansas City, Mo. – T-Mobile Center

Final Four and national championship

Houston, Texas – NRG Stadium

How to watch March Madness 2023

All March Madness games will air on CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV. You can also stream the action on NCAA.com and the March Madness Live app.