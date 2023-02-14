When and where is March Madness? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The countdown to March is on, which means every college basketball team is trying to secure one of the 60-plus spots in the NCAA Tournament.

On the men’s side, No. 5 Kansas looks in good position to make a run at defending its title. The 2022 runner up North Carolina, on the other hand, finds itself solidly in the middle of the ACC and will likely need a deep conference tournament run to have a chance at their one shining moment.

On the women’s side, undefeated South Carolina remains the odds-on favorite to repeat as champions.

But, as anyone who has ever attempted to complete the perfect bracket knows, March Madness was built for upsets and Cinderella stories.

Here’s a look at what to expect from the 2023 March Madness tournaments.

When is Men’s March Madness?

Men’s March Madness begins Tuesday, March 14, and runs through Monday, April 3.

When is Women’s March Madness?

Women’s March Madness begins Wednesday, March 15, and runs through Sunday, April 2.

When is Selection Sunday?

Selections for both the men’s and women’s tournament will take place on Sunday, March 12.

The men’s bracket will be revealed on CBS, followed by the women’s bracket on ESPN.

How many teams make March Madness?

Sixty-four women’s teams will hear their name called on Selection Sunday.

Meanwhile, the men’s tournament includes 68 schools, with eight teams competing in a play-in round to advance to the round of 64.

Who is hosting the 2023 Final Four?

The men’s Final Four will head to NRG Stadium in Houston. In addition to serving as the home of the Houston Texans, it’s frequently used as a venue for the Houston Rodeo and national team soccer matches for both the U.S. and Mexico.

This is the sixth year that NRG Stadium has hosted March Madness and the third Final Four.

The women will convene three-and-a-half hours north in Dallas at American Airlines Center, home of the Dallas Mavericks. The roughly 20,000-seat arena last hosted a Final Four in 2017 when South Carolina won the program’s first national championship.

How to buy tickets for March Madness

Tickets are already available at onlocation.com, the official ticket and hospitality partner of the NCAA.