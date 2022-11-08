What to know about Dwight Howard’s deal with Taiwan’s Taoyuan Leopards originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Dwight Howard has a new basketball home.

The eight-time All-Star and decorated center announced on his Instagram on Monday that he is headed to Taiwan to play for the Taoyuan Leopards, which currently competes in the country’s recently founded T1 League.

“It’s crazy how things play out because back in 2013 I told Taiwan that I would do my best to come back so that I can spread love & put smiles on peoples faces through basketball and now here I am writing this message to announce that I will be returning to Taiwan with the Taoyuan Leopards to play & give the people of Taiwan a chance to watch me play in real time,” Howard wrote on his Instagram post.

“I have always loved the energy I felt visiting Taiwan as you can see I still have posters hanging up on my walls from my first 2 times visiting!” the caption continued. “I’m ready to enjoy life by playing the sport I love in front of a bunch of people that Love me & for my people in Taiwan have your posters ready to welcome yours truly.”

Here’s what to know about Howard and his new team:

Who does Dwight Howard play for?

Dwight Howard is now a member of the Taoyuan Leopards. He has been an unsigned free agent since his one-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers ran out this past summer, with no NBA team picking up the soon-to-be 37-year-old big man.

Who are the Taoyuan Leopards?

The Taoyuan Leopards compete in Taiwan’s T1 basketball league and are based in Taoyuan City. The team is one of the league’s six inaugural teams after both were founded in 2021. Gray, purple and gold are its primary colors.

Other former NBA players on the roster include Troy Williams and Deyonta Davis. Liu Chia-Fa is the team’s head coach.

What are Dwight Howard’s career earnings?

Throughout his 18 seasons in the NBA, Howard collected $245,142,483 in total salary earnings, according to Spotrac.

Along with the Lakers, Howard suited up for the Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets, Charlotte Hornets, Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards, Memphis Grizzlies and Philadelphia 76ers.

How many rings does Dwight Howard have?

Howard has one NBA ring, which came with the Lakers in 2020 during the Orlando bubble.

Where did Dwight Howard attend high school?

Howard attended Southwest Atlanta Christian Academy in Atlanta, Ga. He chose to forgo college and entered the 2004 NBA Draft. Orlando selected him No. 1 overall.