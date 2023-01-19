What teams are hiring defensive coordinators in 2023? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Spring cleaning has come early for several NFL teams.

From general managers and head coaches to position coaches, the offseason is the time for teams to make personnel changes.

While the firings on the offensive side of the ball have dominated the news cycle, there are four vacancies, including two playoff teams, on the defensive side, and that number could grow as more teams find themselves on the outside looking in.

Here’s a look at the franchises that will have a new defensive coordinator in 2023:

Minnesota Vikings

2022 DC: Ed Donatell

2023 outlook: The Vikings’ early playoff exit seemed to validate their skeptics that the 13-win team was just a sheep in wolves’ clothes, and much of that falls on the defense. Under one season with Donatell, the Vikings were bottom-five in points allowed (25.1) and yards allowed (388.7). They’ve got some pieces along the defensive line, but got burned time and time again in the secondary, something Giants head coach Brian Daboll exploited in the wild card win.

Just one year under head coach Kevin O’Connell brought the Vikings from hovering around .500 to a conference-leading contender. Imagine what’s possible with a more disciplined defense?

Atlanta Falcons

2022 DC: Dean Pees

2023 outlook: With Pees announcing his retirement (for the third time), the Falcons begin the search for his replacement, and it’s a tall task for whoever the lucky winner is. Atlanta has defensive needs across the depth chart.

Brian Flores and Vic Fangio -- former head coaches -- have both reportedly interviewed for the position.

Houston Texans

2022 DC: Lovie Smith (also head coach)

2023 outlook: The core of the Texans’ defensive issues lies in the run game, which allowed the second-most rushing yards and touchdowns this season. While there are few bright spots at NRG Stadium, their passing defense was markedly better, hovering around the middle of the pack.

It’ll be interesting to see who takes over for Lovie Smith as head coach and whether they abandon the double-duty approach.

Miami Dolphins

2022 DC: Josh Boyer

2023 outlook: The similarities between the Vikings and Dolphins extends beyond their first-year offensive-minded coaches. Defensively, Miami had a similarly weak secondary, finishing in the bottom third of nearly every passing stat. This comes just a year after the team fired Flores, who led them to top-10 defensive outputs in 2021, so presumably some of the pieces are still there for whoever inherits this unit.