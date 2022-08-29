What Is the US Open's Official Drink, the Honey Deuce?

The iconic Honey Deuce cocktail has been a U.S. Open staple for 15 years.

The 2022 U.S. Open will be no different as tennis fans will rush to concession stands to grab their refreshing cocktail made with Grey Goose vodka, freshly squeezed lemonade and Chambord raspberry liqueur.

Whether it’s New York’s passion for tennis or a light Honey Deuce buzz, the U.S. Open is known to have the rowdiest fans in the stands, making for an unforgettable experience.

Ahead of the New York Grand Slam slated to start Aug. 29 and run through Sept. 11, here is everything you need to know about the U.S. Open’s official drink:

Why has the Honey Deuce become a U.S. Open staple?

Many sporting events have an iconic signature drink, whether it's the Kentucky Derby's Mint Julep or the Indy 500's Pit Lane Lemonade.

The U.S. Open's refreshing Honey Deuce has been popular among the large New York crowds and comes in a cup that lists all of the Grand Slam's past champions.

The U.S. Open gets a little more lit as fans sip on their alcoholic beverage.

Where did the name Honey Deuce come from?

Honey Deuce takes its name from the word deuce, which is a tennis term for when the score is tied 40-40.

The honeydew melon ball skewers, which are meant to mimic tennis balls, give fans the complete experience.

How long has the Honey Deuce been at the U.S. Open?

The Honey Deuce made its debut in 2007, becoming the official cocktail of the U.S. Open.

How many Honey Deuces are sold at the U.S. Open?

The U.S. Open has sold over 1 million Honey Deuce drinks since it was introduced to the event.

In 2019, nearly 250,000 were sold.

In 2020, there were no fans at the U.S. Open due to the COVID-19 pandemic so a Honey Deuce Cocktail Kit was introduced for people to enjoy in their homes.

How much does a Honey Deuce cost?

The drink costs $22 this year and comes in a U.S. Open glass, which purchasers can keep as a souvenir. In the past, its cost fluctuated between $18 and $20.

Who created the Honey Deuce?

In 2006, the U.S. Open sponsor Grey Goose asked Nick Mautone, a respected restaurateur who had been managing partner at Gramercy Tavern, to come up with a signature vodka drink for the annual U.S. Open.

The drink had to be refreshing and easy to concoct due to the large volume the Slam can create.

The idea of the drink was also meant to complement the idea of having a ball park-like cocktail and tasting universally delicious.

After a couple of failed drinks, which included rosemary syrup and muddled lemons, Mautone created a mini spherical honeydew melon drink that resembled tennis balls.

Since then, the Honey Deuce has been a huge hit that they even added a frozen or "frosé" option.

What are the ingredients of the Honey Deuce?

The simple yet delicious cocktail has four ingredients:

1.25 oz Grey Goose vodka

3.0 oz Fresh Lemonade

0.5 oz Raspberry Liqueur

Garnish: honeydew melon ball skewer