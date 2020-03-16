Penn Relays

Penn Relays, Oldest and Largest Track Meet in Nation, Canceled

Organizers will host a substitute event, but it will not match the format of the oldest and largest track meet in the country

Relay runner holds baton on track
John Jones / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A relay baton at the 125th Annual Penn Relays in 2019. This year’s event is canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

" data-ellipsis="false">

The Penn Relays, which have not been interrupted since their inception 125 years ago, are canceled this year during the coronavirus pandemic.

In its place, the University of Pennsylvania will try to host a substitute track meet in late May or early June, Penn said in a press release.

But the format of that event will not match that of the Penn Relays, one of the signature events of track and field competition for high school, college and club athletes. The Penn Relays are the oldest and largest track and field competition in the United States.

"We cannot host an event in late April without putting our participants, spectators, officials, volunteers, and staff at risk," said Dr. M. Grace Calhoun, director of recreation and intercollegiate athletics at the University of Pennsylvania. "We remain hopeful that the recent measures put in place by many health organizations, government officials, and academic institutions will curtail the spread of this disease."

Ticket orders will be credited toward the 2021 event automatically. But refunds also will be available by request. To get a refund for the 2020 Penn Relays, click here.

