‘Big Ticket': Lucky fan to win free entry to every 2025 Wells Fargo Center event

One lucky fan is being given the chance to not miss a moment of any of the action inside South Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center in 2025 without needing to spend any money on those pesky ticket purchase fees.

How to get your golden ticket to Philadelphia 76ers, Flyers, wings home games and every 2025 concert

On Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, the Wells Fargo Center launched "The Big Ticket" sweepstakes.

"The winner of 'The Big Ticket' Sweepstakes will receive two tickets to every event at Wells Fargo Center in 2025," organizers said.

Big dreamers can visit WFCBigTicket.com then enter their email address, zip code and phone number to get a chance to win. The contest runs until noon ET on Friday, Dec. 13, 2024.

“We’re coming off our biggest year in terms of number of events held at our venue and are looking forward to a huge 2025,” said Comcast Spectacor Chief Revenue Officer Todd Glickman. “This sweepstakes is such a unique opportunity and will award a sports and entertainment fan the ultimate prize.”

What Wells Fargo Center events will 'The Big Ticket' winner get to see?

Every single event, organizers said. That includes Sixers games, Flyers games, Wings games, Villanova basketball games, concerts and other events.

Here's a list of events supplied by organizers:

Philadelphia Flyers games

Philadelphia 76ers games

Philadelphia Wings games

Villanova men’s basketball games

2025 NCAA Men’s Wrestling Championship

All 2025 concerts, including Kelsea Ballerini, Tyler, the Creator, and all other concerts to be announced

Disney On Ice (Feb. 14 to 17, 2025 and any other family shows to be announced)

Harlem Globetrotters (March 2, 2025)

WWE events to be announced

Additional events to be booked will be included in the package

Worried about having to pay to park? Don't.

"The lucky winner will also receive one 2025 season parking pass, good for free parking at all events," the sweepstakes page says.

Good luck!