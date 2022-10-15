Watch: Tennessee Fans Take Goalpost, Throw It Into River After Win Vs. Alabama

Watch: Tennessee fans carry goalpost out of stadium after Alabama win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Neyland Stadium is going to need some new goalposts.
After No. 6 Tennessee's thrilling last-second 52-49 win over No. 3 Alabama on Saturday, Volunteers fans stormed the field in celebration. And some of the 100,000-plus in attendance left the chaotic scene with a piece of memorabilia from Tennessee's first victory over the Crimson Tide since 2006.
With Vols fans forming a sea of orange across the field, both the goalposts were torn down. Then, one of the goalposts was carried off the field, out of the stadium and into the streets by fans.
It looks like one of the goalposts didn't end up making it out of the stadium.
And the one that did wasn't kept by the fans for long.
Less than two hours after Chase McGrath's game-winning 40-yard field goal, Vols fans brought the goalpost to the Tennessee River and threw it into the water.
Just the start of what's sure to be a wild night in Knoxville.