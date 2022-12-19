WATCH: Spurs Rookie Jeremy Sochan Tries One-Handed Free Throws Amid Struggles

WATCH: Spurs' Jeremy Sochan tries one-handed free throws amid struggles originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
Desperate times call for desperate measures.
It's been a rough season at the free-throw line so far for San Antonio Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan. Entering Monday night's matchup with the Houston Rockets, Sochan had converted just 45.8% of his attempts (11-for-24) from the charity stripe.
So the No. 9 overall pick decided to try something new -- and unusual -- in Houston.
Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.
After getting fouled on a shot attempt in the first quarter, Sochan took his free throws using only his dominant right hand. The first one-handed shot from Sochan clanked off the back of the rim, but the second one swished through the net.
Sochan stuck with the one-handed form when he got to the line again in the third quarter. This time, both his shots bounced around the rim and out.
Sports
In partnership with NBC Sports Philadelphia
After finishing 1-for-4, it will be interesting to see if Sochan continues to experiment with the rare one-handed shot.
While his struggles continued at the line, the 6-9 forward did have a strong game overall against the Rockets. Sochan tallied 12 points (5-for-8 from the field), seven rebounds, one block and a plus-17 plus/minus in a 124-105 Spurs win.