Watch Simone Biles Pull Off a Move No Woman Has Done in a Gymnastics Competition

Simone Biles continues to bring her A-game!

The 24-year-old gymnast wowed fans on Saturday by landing the Yurchenko double pike on the vault during the U.S. Classic in Indianapolis — a move no woman had performed in competition before.

.@Simone_Biles successfully completed a Yurchenko double pike in vault at last night's #USClassic.



She is the first woman in HISTORY to perform the move in competition. @OnHerTurf pic.twitter.com/j07ZweTA0f — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) May 23, 2021

In the video, Biles backflips off the vault and completes two full rotations in a pike position before her landing.

Biles had also been captured on camera performing the move Friday during podium training for the U.S. Classic, an event that marked her first return to competition in 18 months.

Biles told reporters on a call after podium training that she gave herself a pep talk before she showed off her new move in front of cameras.

"I was like, 'It's OK, I’ve done this so many times, I’ve been doing this for months now,'" she said, according to NBC Sports.

She had previously hinted she was practicing the Yurchenko double pike in a Twitter video in February 2020:

Fans on Friday were excited to see Biles show off her new move.

"When it comes to body mechanics, this woman is just shy of super when it comes to us mere mortals. Throw out the record books," one fan wrote on Twitter.

"I did that when a car hit me while riding a bike. Did not stick the landing, tho," another fan joked on Twitter.

