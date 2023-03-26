San Diego state

Watch: San Diego State Coach Brian Dutcher Does Trust Fall Off Ladder After Cutting Down Net

Dutcher's sixth season at the helm has turned out to be the best one in program history

By Eric Mullin

The celebration is on for the San Diego State Aztecs.

No. 5 SDSU punched its first ever ticket to the Final Four with a 57-56 win over No. 6 Creighton in the Elite Eight of the men's 2023 NCAA Tournament on Sunday. Darrion Trammell knocked down the game-winning free throw with 1.2 seconds remaining to book the Aztecs' trip to Houston.

SDSU celebrated the historic win in traditional fashion by cutting down the net at the KFC YUM! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. Although, the Aztecs put their own twist on it.

After head coach Brian Dutcher finished cutting the net off the rim, he did a trust fall off the ladder and into the arms of his players.

Dutcher's sixth season at the helm has turned out to be the best one in program history. The Aztecs had never been beyond the Sweet 16 prior to this season, and now they're Final Four bound.

SDSU will face another school making its Final Four debut in No. 9 Florida Atlantic. The Owls are coming off upsets of top overall seed Alabama and No. 3 Kansas State.

If the Aztecs can get past FAU, they'll be just one win away from Dutcher doing another trust fall at NRG Stadium to celebrate a national title.

