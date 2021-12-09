Watch: Rutgers upsets No. 1 Purdue on half-court buzzer-beater originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia
There was pandemonium in Piscataway on Thursday night.
With Rutgers holding a 67-66 lead over No. 1 Purdue in the final seconds of the game, Boilermakers big man Trevion Williams banked in a go-ahead layup.
Out of timeouts and 3.4 seconds on the clock, Scarlet Knights forward Ron Harper Jr. received the inbounds pass and was able to dribble just past half-court before throwing up a prayer.
And his prayer was answered, as the ball swished through the net and sent the Jersey Mike's Arena crowd into a frenzy.
The 70-68 triumph gave Rutgers its first-ever victory over a No. 1-ranked opponent. Meanwhile, Purdue was playing its first game in program history ranked No. 1.
Harper Jr.'s game-winner capped a wild finish to the Big Ten showdown.
After the Boilermakers took a 63-55 lead, the Scarlet Knights reeled off a 10-3 run to make it a one-point game with one minute left. The two teams then traded turnovers for three possessions before Harper Jr. drilled his first of two go-ahead shots in the final 15 seconds.
Harper Jr. finished the night with 30 points and 10 rebounds, shooting 10-for-15 from the field and 5-for-7 from 3-point range to help his team secure a much-needed victory.
On the heels of its first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 1991, Rutgers has gotten off to an ugly start to the 2021-22 campaign. The Scarlet Knights entered Thursday's contest at 4-4 with three of their losses coming to DePaul, UMass and Lafayette.
Sports
In partnership with NBC Sports Philadelphia
But Harper Jr. may have saved the Scarlet Knights' season with his half-court heave.