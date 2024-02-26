Monday night’s Philadelphia Catholic League Boys Championship game between Roman Catholic and Archbishop Ryan at the Palestra lived up to the hype thanks to a dramatic game winner in overtime.

Archbishop Ryan was on the verge of victory with only a few seconds left thanks to a 3-pointer by Ryan Everett which put them up 45-44 over Roman. But with the Archbishop crowd in a frenzy, Roman Catholic senior point guard Kabe Goss dribbled the length of the court and nailed a jumper at the buzzer to seal the 46-45 victory.

NBC10 photojournalist Bruce Ryan captured the electrifying moment as Goss and his teammates celebrated.

Goss finished with 10 points while Shareef Jackson – son of former Philadelphia 76er, Roman Catholic alum and current NBC Sports Philly analyst Marc Jackson -- led Roman in scoring with 16 points.

The win was the second consecutive Catholic League championship for Roman Catholic and 34th overall in the school’s history.

The game was only one part of an exciting double header. In the Philadelphia Catholic League Girls Championship, Archbishop Wood beat Archbishop Carroll 54 to 52 in double overtime.

