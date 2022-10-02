nfl

WATCH: Patrick Mahomes Spins Free, Makes Incredible Lobbed TD Pass

"Mahomes Magic" returned for another edition during Week 4

By Sanjesh Singh

Scroll down to watch video

WATCH: Mahomes spins free, makes incredible lobbed TD pass originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Patrick Maho-my-god. 

The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback made an incredible play on Sunday Night Football that led to his second touchdown pass of the game. 

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

On a second-and-goal play from the two-yard line, the Chiefs ran a play-action pass that had a free runner from the Buccaneers defensive line get an open lane to sack Mahomes. 

Mahomes avoided it, spun away from linebacker Devin White and just managed to get the lobbed pass off at the line of scrimmage to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire for the touchdown to make it 21-3 in the early stages of the second quarter. 

It’s definitely not the first time the Texas Tech product has made a mind-boggling play throughout his time as the Chiefs’ starting signal caller, but it’s certainly not something NFL fans will get tired of seeing – unless your favorite team is matched up against him. 

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

nflKansas City ChiefsPatrick Mahomes
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us