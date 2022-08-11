WATCH: Malik Willis Scrambles for First Preseason Touchdown Vs. Ravens

2022 NFL preseason: Malik Willis scrambles for first preseason touchdown originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Malik Willis is on the board – at least in the preseason.

Early in the second quarter, the Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback ran a bootleg action to the right that the Baltimore Ravens immediately sniffed out. Willis then circled left to avoid the pressure, evaded a sack and split two defenders as he found the end zone.

It marked the Titans’ first score of the game and Willis’ first in his NFL career, though this won’t go in the official statistics book since it’s just the preseason.

On Tennessee’s ensuing possession, Willis, who started the game 0-for-3 with his passes, launched a 48-yard bomb to Racey McMath off the play-action fake.

The Titans drafted Willis with the 86th overall pick in the third round. Though he’s expected to be Ryan Tannehill’s backup for now, it’s a promising sign for him as he shows off his two-way play against a team with a tremendous track record in the preseason.