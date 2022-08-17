WATCH: Liberty's Marine Johannès Makes Absurd Assist in WNBA Playoffs Vs. Sky

New York is the city that never sleeps, and this Marine Johannès pass is sure to keep you awake as you keep replaying it over and over again.

In Game 1 of the Liberty’s series against the Chicago Sky in the 2022 WNBA Playoffs, Johannès made an absurd no-look dime to teammate Natasha Howard for an easy finish:

Howard slipped toward the paint after the side pick-and-roll screen and found herself untouched as no defender tagged her on the roll.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Here’s another angle of the play:

Another Angle because she deserves it.

pic.twitter.com/QB9nSiShK8 — LaChina Robinson (@LaChinaRobinson) August 18, 2022

Liberty trailed 91-85 at the time of the play with 3:26 remaining in the fourth, but their two-way play was brilliant the rest of the game as the Sky failed to log a single point after. New York, the No. 7 seed, stole Game 1 in the 98-91 win against the No. 2-seeded Sky.

Johannès finished the game with eight points, seven assists and two rebounds, and that pass proved to be a game-changer down the stretch. Howard and Sabrina Ionescu led the Liberty with 22 points each. Sky’s Candace Parker posted a 17-point, 10-rebound double-double in 30 minutes in the loss.

Game 2 of the best-of-three series is slated for Saturday at 12 p.m. ET. Let’s see if Johannès has more tricks up her sleeve as New York hopes to pull off an upset win to move on to the semifinals.