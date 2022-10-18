WATCH: James Harden Wears Pajamas, Celtics Arrive in Style for Opening Night Showdown

WATCH: Harden wears pajamas, C's arrive in style for Opening Night originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Look good, play good? The Boston Celtics will hope that's the case on Tuesday night.

C's stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown arrived at TD Garden in style for their Opening Night showdown vs. the Philadelphia 76ers. Tatum teased his pregame outfit on Monday as he shared his excitement for the regular-season opener.

“Honestly, It’s like the first day of school, you know? I got my outfit laid out," Tatum told reporters.

Here's what Tatum went with for the big night:

He's ready pic.twitter.com/RWZHVnBsZT — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 18, 2022

As for Brown, the 25-year-old decided to roll with the leather jacket and sunglasses look:

Jaylen Brown is in the building 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7lfT7HfZKm — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 18, 2022

The Sixers were far more flashy with their Opening Night outfits. Offseason addition Montrezl Harrell lit up the room with his chains while James Harden showed up in pajamas and P.J. Tucker donned pink from head to toe.

Doc, where's your necklace?



"Montrezl took them all" 😂 pic.twitter.com/09MtLGAmCv — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 18, 2022

James Harden stars in, "The Pajama Game" 👀 pic.twitter.com/J9gkWEGOea — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 18, 2022

P. J. Tucker fit check pic.twitter.com/J0hFyOYG1q — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 18, 2022

If the pregame 'fits are any indication of what to expect on the court, the C's should be in good shape.

Celtics vs. 76ers is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET tip-off at TD Garden.