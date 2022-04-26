WATCH: Ja Morant Hits Game-Winning Layup in Grizzlies' Game 5 Win Over Timberwolves

The Memphis Grizzlies are one win away from advancing to the next round of the 2022 NBA playoffs.

After trailing by as much as 13 points in the second half, the Grizzlies rallied behind the efforts of their young star Ja Morant to snatch a 111-109 win at the death.

It all started with Morant’s ridiculous poster dunk on Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley:

OH MY JA 😱 pic.twitter.com/r1usnR2ksS — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 27, 2022

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

From there, Memphis gradually crawled back into the game as the Timberwolves began settling for contested jumpers instead of operating in half-court sets.

The Wolves gave up the lead in the closing minutes and trailed 109-106 with 8.2 seconds remaining. But out of the timeout, head coach Chris Finch drew up an excellent play that saw Anthony Edwards knock down a crucial 3-pointer to tie the game.

Enter Morant.

With 3.7 seconds to go, Memphis ran a sideline-out-of-bounds play that gave Morant the ball at the top of the key. He received the pass and pivoted towards the rim, with Edwards unable to keep pace.

Morant then showed off his athleticism with an incredible left-handed game-winning layup over the outstretched hands of Jarred Vanderbilt:

JA GAME WINNER 🥶 pic.twitter.com/mjpk5eDVKO — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 27, 2022

The Grizzlies now lead the series 3-2 and just need one more win to advance to the Western Conference semifinals. For the Wolves, it’s the second time they have blown a double-digit lead in the series, which last happened at home in Game 3.

Game 6 will be on Friday, April 29, but no tip-off time has been announced yet.