Jeremy Lin

Watch: HBO Releases Jeremy Lin 'Linsanity' Documentary Trailer

"38 At The Garden" will debut on Oct. 11

By Max Molski

Check out the trailer below

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

New York Knicks fans haven’t had too much to root for over the past decade. However, for one stretch in 2012, Jeremy Lin changed that.

Ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season, HBO will debut a new documentary, “38 At The Garden,” which looks back on the famous “Linsanity” run that captivated the basketball world.

The doc, which is directed by Frank Chi, will premiere on HBO on Oct. 11. Check out the trailer below: 

The documentary will feature interviews with former teammates such as Tyson Chandler and Iman Shumpert, comedians Hasan Minhaj and Jenny Yang and more, not to mention Lin himself.

The title comes from one of the most memorable games from Lin’s run. With Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers in town, Lin set a new career-high with 38 points in a win at Madison Square Garden. It was Lin’s fourth straight game with at least 20 points and gave the Knicks their fourth straight win.

That winning streak reached seven games and included an iconic game-winner from Lin in Toronto against the Raptors. New York wound up losing in the first round of the 2012 playoffs, but the memories from Lin’s run still resonate with the fan base, as well as the Asian-American community.

“The biggest thing Linsanity brought was hope,” Lin said in the trailer. “It inspired people.”

Along with the HBO premiere, “38 At The Garden” will be available to stream on HBO Max.

