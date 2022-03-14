WATCH: Eagles' Jason Kelce Crushes National Anthem Before Sixers Game

WATCH: Kelce crushes National Anthem before Sixers game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Just a few days after announcing he's returning for the 2022 NFL season, Eagles legend Jason Kelce took the floor at the Wells Fargo Center before Monday night's Sixers-Nuggets matchup to sing the National Anthem.

Yes, you read that right: the Eagles' Pro Bowl center, the guy who dressed up as a Mummer and screamed into a mic to cap the Birds' unreal Super Bowl parade, rocked the mic.

And, unsurprisingly, he nailed it.

Jason Kelce is a national treasure. pic.twitter.com/8PbdhsokPw — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 14, 2022

Kelce sang Monday night because he and former Eagles defensive end had an agreement: if he could help Barwin's Make The World Better Foundation raise $100,000 by the end of 2021, he'd do it.

The organization raised $114,000 by the end of last year, and Kelce delivered.

I can't really sell it better than "Jason Kelce sang the National Anthem", so I'll get out of the way and let you enjoy it for yourself:

What a beast. He's truly one of a kind, and every year he makes the city fall more and more in love with him. Truly a hero.

Kelce admitted in a pre-game press conference with reporters that he was way more nervous for his singing duty than he's been for an Eagles game in a long time.

But really, at this point Kelce can do whatever he wants in this city. He could run for mayor after he retires and win in a landslide.

He's an all-timer and he gets this city like no other.