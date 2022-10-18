WATCH: Eagles Fan Runs Out With Team Before Cowboys Game

WATCH: Eagles fan runs out of tunnel with team before Cowboys game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Have you ever dreamed of running on the field before a huge NFL rivalry game?

One Eagles fan lived that dream before Sunday night’s game against the Cowboys. But we’re not exactly sure how.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Video surfaced during the game of a man in an Eagles shirt charging through the tunnel with the team, onto the grass at Lincoln Financial Field while waving a towel to pump up the crowd.

An Eagles fan ran out with the team last night 😂 pic.twitter.com/nmLLwJHdJr — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) October 17, 2022

He fit in pretty well, with Jason Kelce and others even giving him high-fives. But he was later escorted off by stadium security.

Fans running on the field has been a growing occurrence throughout the NFL this season.

Most notably, a fan stormed the field with a pink smoke bomb during the Rams-49ers game in Week 4. That decision didn’t turn out well for the protestor, who got clobbered by Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner and has since filed a police report against the All-Pro.

The 2022 NFL season also started with a protestor on the field during the Rams-Bills opening night matchup. That incident also happened at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

As far as it seems, this latest incident in Philly wasn’t a protest of any kind. It seems like the man just wanted the rush of running onto the field with his favorite team.