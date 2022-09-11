Kansas City Chiefs

WATCH: Chiefs Safety Justin Reid Nails Extra Point After Harrison Butker Injury

Reid has been practicing his kicking all offseason since signing with the Chiefs

By Logan Reardon

WATCH: Chiefs safety Justin Reid nails extra point originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Justin Reid's versatility has been on full display in his debut for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Reid, a safety, started in the secondary against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1 after he was signed to replace Tyrann Mathieu this offseason.

But after kicker Harrison Butker suffered a left ankle injury, Reid was called on to kick an extra point. He did just that, easily making the 33-yard PAT.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The 25-year-old Stanford alum missed his second extra point attempt.

Reid's leg strength has been on display all summer since he arrived in Kansas City. He made an extra point in the Chiefs' preseason game against the Bears, and he showed off a 65-yard kick from training camp on Twitter.

Sports

In partnership with NBC Sports Philadelphia

NASCAR 16 mins ago

Bubba Wallace Wins for Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing at Kansas Speedway

nfl 22 mins ago

Aaron Rodgers Throws First Pick Against NFC North Opponent Since 2019

The Chiefs probably never expected Reid to kick in a regular season game, but it's always good to have options if your kicker goes down.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Kansas City Chiefsnfl
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us