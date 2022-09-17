College Football

Watch Appalachian State's Improbable Walk-Off Hail Mary Vs. Troy

App State WR Christian Horn converted a deflected Hail Mary pass into an unbelievable game-winning touchdown

By Eric Mullin

Appalachian State

One week after stunning then-No. 6 Texas A&M in College Station, Appalachian State looked headed for a brutal home loss to Troy on Saturday.

But then the improbable happened.

Facing a 28-26 deficit with the ball on their own 47-yard line and two seconds left in regulation, the Mountaineers miraculously converted a walk-off Hail Mary that sent the Kidd Brewer Stadium crowd into a frenzy.

On the play, quarterback Chase Brice bought his pass-catchers time to get downfield before unleashing a Hail Mary. The pass reached Troy's 4-yard line, where it was batted down into the arms of wideout Christian Horn at around the 7. Horn immediately darted toward the end zone and went in untouched for the game-winning score.

"WOW" is right.

A chaotic scene ensued in Boone, N.C., as fans stormed the field to celebrate the unbelievable 32-28 victory.

Of course, App State is no stranger to last-second miracles. In 2007, the Mountaineers famously secured a road victory over then-No. 5 Michigan with a blocked field goal.

Fifteen years and a few weeks later, App State was able to conjure up some more late-game magic.

Believe it or not, Cal nearly pulled off a final-play Hail Mary of its own earlier Saturday. Trailing Notre Dame by seven, two Cal players got their hands on a Hail Mary pass in the end zone, but they couldn't haul it in.

