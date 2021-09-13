NFL Week 1

Washington Signs Quarterback to Practice Squad After Ryan Fitzpatrick Injury

Football Team added QB Kyle Shurmur ahead of its game against the New York Giants on Thursday

By Mike DePrisco

Washington signs QB after Fitzpatrick injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Football Team saw its starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick go down with an injury in Week 1, so they brought in another quarterback to quickly fill in the depth chart. 

Washington signed former Vanderbilt standout Kyle Shurmur to their practice squad, the team announced Monday. Shurmur was on the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad since last season. 

The 24-year-old, who is the son of Broncos offensive coordinator and long-time NFL coach Pat Shurmur, entered the league in 2019 as an undrafted free agent. After spending his rookie year in Kansas City, Shurmur was released ahead of the 2020 campaign. He then signed with the Bengals practice squad last December and remained there through training camp this summer. 

Before his pro career, Shurmur was a three-year starter at Vanderbilt. He threw for 8,865 yards, 64 touchdowns and 29 interceptions in his career, leading the Commodores to a bowl game in his sophomore and senior seasons. He has yet to take a snap in the NFL. 

With Fitzpatrick out for an unknown period of time, Shurmur will join Washington's quarterback depth chart behind Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen. 

