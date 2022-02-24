Russia-Ukraine Crisis

Vitali, Wladimir Klitschko Plan to Fight for Ukraine Amid Russian Invasion

Vitali has been the mayor of Kyiv since 2014

By Max Molski

Vitali, Wladimir Klitschko plan to fight for Ukraine amid Russian invasion originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Vitali Klitschko, a former heavyweight boxing champion who is now mayor of Kyiv, announced that he plans to take up arms to defend against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

"It's already a bloody war," Klitschko said Thursday on ITV's "Good Morning Britain." "... I don't have another choice. I have to do that. I would fight."

Klitschko and his brother, Wladimir, a fellow member of the International Boxing Hall of Fame, posted a joint video on Thursday appealing the "senseless war."

Vitali became mayor of Kyiv and head of the Kyiv City State Administration in 2014. Wladimir enlisted in Ukraine’s reserve army earlier this month.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Russia president Vladimir Putin described the invasion as a “special military operation.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at least 137 soldiers have been killed.

Sports

In partnership with NBC Sports Philadelphia

Russia-Ukraine Crisis 6 hours ago

Brazilian Soccer Players Trapped in Ukraine With Families Call for Help

Philadelphia 76ers 11 hours ago

Ben Simmons ‘Does Not Like to Play in Philly', 76er Danny Green Says

For extensive coverage of the Russia-Ukraine crisis, click here.

Leaders from around the world spoke out to condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin after Russian military forces moved into Ukraine.
Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Russia-Ukraine Crisis
Local U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us