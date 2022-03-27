Villanova's Justin Moore Suffers Tear in Right Achilles Tendon

The Villanova Wildcats will be without guard Justin Moore when they face off against the No. 1 seeded Kansas in the Final Four next Saturday. The team announced Sunday that Moore, a junior, suffered a tear in his right Achilles during the final minutes of their 50-44 victory over Houston in the Elite 8 on Saturday.

Moore is scheduled to undergo surgery this week and will be sidelined indefinitely.

"This is a tough blow for all of us, not just because of the great player Justin is, but because of what he means to us as teammates and coaches," Villanova head coach Jay Wright said. "As one of our captains, Justin has been an integral part of our success. He helps our team in so many ways. Every game, he guards the opponent's best scorer and is one of the toughest rebounding guards we have had in our time at Villanova.”

Moore, a junior from Fort Washington Maryland, was selected to the second team All-BIG EAST team this season and was also part of the All-South Region Team. He averaged 14.8 points and 4.8 rebounds in 36 games for the Wildcats this year.

The No. 2 seeded Villanova takes on Kansas at 6:09 p.m. Saturday at the superdome in the first game of the NCAA Final Four.