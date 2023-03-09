Villanova Cruises Past Georgetown in Big East Tourney

Cam Whitmore had 19 points and 10 rebounds in Villanova's 80-48 win over Georgetown on Wednesday night in the first round of the Big East Conference Tournament.

Justin Moore scored 13 points with four 3-pointers for the sixth-seeded Wildcats (17-15), who will take on third-seeded Creighton in Thursday’s quarterfinals. Brandon Slater, Brendan Hausen and Mark Armstrong added 10 points apiece.

Primo Spears finished with 17 points, seven assists and two steals for the 11th-seeded Hoyas (7-25). Jay Heath added eight points and eight rebounds for Georgetown. Brandon Murray also finished with eight points.

Villanova had a double-digit lead with under nine minutes left in the first half and was up 41-20 at the break. The Hoyas didn't get closer than 18 in the second half.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

___

The Associated Press created this story in part by using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.