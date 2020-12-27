Villanova Coach Jay Wright Tests Positive for Coronavirus; All Team Activities on Pause

Famed Villanova men's basketball head coach Jay Wright has tested positive for coronavirus, the team said Sunday.

So has another, unnamed member of the team staff, the team said in a press release.

The team has paused all activities, and the Big East conference has postponed its game scheduled for Jan. 2 at Xavier. The conference has not made a decision on games after that.

Wright has mild symptoms is in isolation, the team said. Wright is considered one of the top coaches in the sport and coached Villanova University to victory in the NCAA tournament in 2016 and 2018.

“Our players have been very diligent and disciplined with all of the COVID protocols,” stated Wright. “Unfortunately, we have had two staff members test positive. I am one of them. My symptoms are mild, and we remain connected as a team and staff by phone and Zoom. I am grateful to our team physician, Dr. Mike Duncan, who has worked tirelessly to help guide us safely through this.”