Villanova and Delaware to Face Each Other in First Round of March Madness

It's a local matchup in the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament as Villanova will face Delaware in the first round of the South region.

Villanova is a 2nd seed, while Delaware is seeded 15th. They will play each other in Pittsburgh on Friday.

Friday in Pittsburgh @UDelaware takes on @NovaMBB in the first round of March Madness. The reaction from UD ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/lY86PA2ZQ6 — Steven Fisher (@Steven_Fisher10) March 13, 2022

The Delaware women's basketball team is headed to the tournament too, after winning the CAA championship Sunday. This is the first time that Delaware's women's and men's basketball teams are in the NCAA at the same time.

Rutgers also has a chance at the Big Dance. They will face Notre Dame for a play-in game for the 11th seed in the West region.