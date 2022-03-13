NCAA Tournament

Villanova and Delaware to Face Each Other in First Round of March Madness

Rutgers also faces a play-in game against Notre Dame

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

It's a local matchup in the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament as Villanova will face Delaware in the first round of the South region.

Villanova is a 2nd seed, while Delaware is seeded 15th. They will play each other in Pittsburgh on Friday.

The Delaware women's basketball team is headed to the tournament too, after winning the CAA championship Sunday. This is the first time that Delaware's women's and men's basketball teams are in the NCAA at the same time.

Rutgers also has a chance at the Big Dance. They will face Notre Dame for a play-in game for the 11th seed in the West region.

This article tagged under:

NCAA TournamentMarch Madnessvillanova basketballrutgers basketballDelaware basketball
