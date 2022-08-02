Venus Williams

Venus Williams Falls at Citi Open in First Singles Match in Almost a Year

Tennis legend Venus Williams lost to Canadian Rebecca Marino in her return to singles play in Washington on Monday night.

By Julia Elbaba

Venus Williams dropped her first singles match back in nearly a year on Monday night at the Citi Open.

After grabbing the first set from Canadian Rebecca Marino, she fell in the next two sets for an opening round elimination 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.

“I didn’t think I played well a lot of the times,” Williams said. “Just trying to shake off some rust. That’s just to be expected. All I can do is just play another tournament and play better.”

Prior to the contest in Washington, Williams’ last singles match was on Aug. 23, 2021, when she lost to Su-Wei Hseih in Chicago.

Since then, she played mixed doubles at 2022 Wimbledon with partner Jamie Murray, falling in the second round.

The Washington crowd soaked up some legendary tennis from both Williams sisters as the two took on the practice court on July 31 together.

“I think it was a real thrill for the crowd to see us hit together,” Venus said. “I think more than anything, it was just very exciting for the tournament.”

The iconic duo are both scheduled to compete at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati, Ohio, which runs from Aug. 13-21.

