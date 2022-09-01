USMNT

USMNT's John Brooks Signs One-year Contract With S.L. Benfica

Brooks was previously a free agent

By Sanjesh Singh

John Brooks
Getty Images

John Brooks finally has a new home. 

The 29-year-old center-back signed a one-year deal with Portuguese side S.L. Benfica of the Premeira Liga, the club announced on Thursday.

According to the club, the contract will only be valid until next summer, keeping Brooks in Benfica’s red and white kits for at least one season. 

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Brooks, who has 45 caps with the U.S. men’s national team since debuting in 2013, was a free agent for a few months after his contract with Bundesliga’s VfL Wolfsburg ran down. He was with the team since 2017 and logged 126 league appearances, but both sides moved on for the 2022-23 campaign. 

It was vital for Brooks to find a new team as soon as possible with the 2022 FIFA World Cup approaching in November. Brooks currently has fallen out of head coach Gregg Berhalter’s plan as a left center-back, but a promising showing in Portugal until then may persuade Berhalter to change his mind. 

Berhalter is slated to announce the USMNT’s World Cup roster on Nov. 9. Brooks made the squad in 2014 where he scored an iconic header against Ghana in the opening group stage game, but the country failed to qualify for the 2018 tournament. 

Sports

In partnership with NBC Sports Philadelphia

US Open Tennis 16 mins ago

Julia's Takeaways From Day 4 of 2022 US Open

44 mins ago

Serena, Venus Williams Fall in First Round of Doubles at US Open

Benfica currently has won all four of its games to start the new campaign, so it’ll be interesting to see how manager Roger Schmidt utilizes Brooks. 

This article tagged under:

USMNTsoccer
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us