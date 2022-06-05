USMNT-Uruguay International Friendly Finishes in Scoreless Draw

Sunday’s international friendly between the USMNT and Uruguay finished in a tight 0-0 affair.

The first big chance for either side came in the 20th minute when the Americans hit the gas on the counter. DeAndre Yedlin, who sped down the right flank from his fullback position, received a through ball and delivered a cross with some pace to the back post, but the ball was rising too much for U.S. striker Jesus Ferreira to head it in cleanly:

The @USMNT was THIS close to striking first 😲🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/mhvgSEp0PY — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 5, 2022

From there, the game was almost even. It wasn’t a surprising turn of events, though, given that Uruguay, the 13th-ranked nation in the world, is just two spots ahead of the 15th-ranked USMNT side.

Then after 17 minutes of play in the second half, Uruguayan midfielder Matías Vecino got on the end of a perfect cross delivered from just outside the right edge of the penalty box. Two Uruguayians, including Vecino, were inches away from making it 1-0 with no defenders nearby, but 33-year-old goalkeeper Sean Johnson denied the shot with his right shin:

No major opportunities emerged after Johnson’s save until stoppage time. Darwin Núñez and Edinson Cavani broke out on a counter attack in the 93rd minute after Núñez tracked down a deep lob pass. Núñez cut the ball back to Cavani on his left who had a wide open look at the net, but Cavani, the second-leading scorer in his nation’s history, drifted the shot wide right:

He's gonna want that one back 😅 pic.twitter.com/7zxnVEPUSG — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 5, 2022

With the draw, the USMNT are now undefeated in 25 straight home games. The next game on the schedule is a contest on Friday, June 10 against Grenada, the 170th-ranked nation in FIFA, in the CONCACAF Nations League.