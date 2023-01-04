USMNT Twitter Reacts to Claudio Reyna's Reported Messages About Gregg Berhalter

The United States men’s national team seems far from united – at least from a coaching standpoint.

On Tuesday, the USMNT announced an investigation had been launched into manager Gregg Berhalter, who released in his own statement that the matter stemmed from a “physical” 1991 incident with his future wife.

Berhalter claimed in the statement that an individual contacted the U.S. Soccer Federation during the 2022 World Cup “saying they had information about me that would 'take me down' -- an apparent effort to leverage something very personal from long ago to bring about the end of my relationship with U.S. Soccer.”

Then, on Wednesday, an ESPN report emerged that Claudio Reyna, former U.S. teammate of Berhalter and father of current USMNT youngster Gio Reyna, sent the messages that initiated the probe.

Gio’s lack of playing time in Qatar became a widespread talking point after the Stars and Stripes’ elimination in the round of 16, and the fallout continues to hit new levels.

Of course, USMNT Twitter had a field day on social media about the drama. Let’s look at some of the best reactions:

In the meantime, the USMNT announced that Anthony Hudson would oversee the national team during its two January friendlies against Serbia and Colombia. Both games will occur in Los Angeles, Calif., as the 2026 World Cup cycle begins.