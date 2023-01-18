USMNT Announces 24-Man Roster for January Friendlies Vs. Serbia, Colombia

USMNT announces 24-man roster for January friendlies originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The 2026 FIFA World Cup cycle is upon us.

The United States men’s national team on Wednesday announced its 24-man roster for the upcoming Los Angeles-based friendlies against Serbia and Colombia.

Eleven players on the roster received their first ever call-ups for the national team, and five players are returning from the 2022 World Cup roster. Anthony Hudson is the interim manager in place of Gregg Berhalter.

Here’s a look at the 24 players, along with their caps:

Goalkeepers

Sean Johnson (free agent, 10 caps)

Gaga Slonina (Chelsea loanee at Chicago Fire, 0)

Roman Celentano (FC Cincinnati, 0)

Defenders

Jonathan Gómez (Real Sociedad, 1)

Julian Gressel (Vancouver Whitecaps, 0)

DeJuan Jones ( New England Revolution , 0)

Aaron Long ( LAFC , 29)

Jalen Neal ( LA Galaxy , 0)

Sam Rogers (Rosenborg, 0)

John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls, 0)

Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC, 37)

Midfielders

Paxten Aaronson (Eintracht Frankfurt, 0)

Kellyn Acosta (LAFC, 55)

Aidan Morris (Columbus Crew, 0/0)

Paxton Pomykal (FC Dallas, 1)

Alan Soñora (free agent, 0)

Eryk Williamson (Portland Timbers, 4)

Forwards

Paul Arriola ( FC Dallas , 48)

Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes, 1)

Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas, 16)

Matthew Hoppe (Middlesbrough, 6)

Emmanuel Sabbi (Odense, 0)

Brandon Vazquez (FC Cincinnati, 0)

Alejandro Zendejas (Club America, 0)

Some of the USMNT’s marquee players abroad, such as Tyler Adams, Yunus Musah and Co., are not playing in January since FIFA does not recognize these games on its international calendar, giving the program a chance to analyze younger talent that are based in the U.S. The MLS season does not start until late February.

With training camp beginning Jan. 21, some youngsters could make their mark and become pivotal players for the USMNT throughout the 2026 cycle. Since 1999, 30 players who either debuted or earned their second cap in the first camp of the new cycle went on to make a World Cup roster.

In Qatar, nine players, such as Adams, Brenden Aaronson, Matt Turner and others, had done so through a January camp.

The Serbia game kicks off on Jan. 25 at 10 p.m. ET, and the Colombia contest begins on Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET.