USA Vs. Costa Rica: Where to Watch USMNT in High-Stakes World Cup Qualifier

It’s been eight years since the United States men’s national team competed in the World Cup. That drought could come to an end with a good result on Wednesday night.

The USMNT will battle Costa Rica in the CONCACAF World Cup qualifying tournament with a prime chance to punch its ticket to Qatar for the World Cup. Led by young star Christian Pulisic, this could be the beginning of a new era for the USMNT.

So, what does the U.S. have to do to secure its spot? And how can you watch the game?

Here’s everything you need to know for USMNT vs. Costa Rica:

How can I watch USMNT vs. Costa Rica?

Kickoff between the U.S. and Costa Rica is set for 9:05 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 30. There are multiple ways that you can stream the match, including Peacock, NBC Universo, CBS Sports Network and Paramount+.

How can USMNT qualify for the World Cup?

It’s pretty simple: just don’t lose by six goals or more. Even a 5-0 loss would send the Americans to the World Cup. The USMNT is currently tied with Mexico for second in the CONCACAF table, with the top three teams automatically qualifying for the World Cup. After a resounding 5-1 win over Panama on Sunday to move their goal differential to +13, the U.S. is in a prime position.

Costa Rica is in a tougher position, currently sitting fourth in the table. They are locked into fourth at worst, with the unlikely hope of surpassing the U.S. or Mexico for a top-three spot. Finishing fourth would send Costa Rica to the inter-confederation playoff, where they would face the Oceania winner in June with a chance to qualify for the World Cup.

The World Cup qualifiers have already featured several surprising results: Italy failed to qualify for the second time in a row, while Canada secured its first bid in 36 years.

When is the 2022 World Cup?

The 2022 World Cup will be held in Qatar from Nov. 21 through Dec. 18. Thirty-two teams will compete in eight venues across Qatar to determine a champion.

Traditionally, the World Cup is held every four years during the summer months. But due to the location of this year’s tournament, the games have been moved to November and December. Qatar is unreasonably warm in the summer, so the move was made to ensure the safety of athletes competing outdoors at a high level.