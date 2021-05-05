‘You Can Still Be an A- – – – – -‘: Union Advance Over Atlanta in Another Testy CCL Match

The tension between the Philadelphia Union and Atlanta United ratcheted up again as Philly progressed to the CONCACAF Champion's League semifinal following their second-leg tie Tuesday night.

Santiago Sosa scored for Atlanta, but the Union prevailed 4-1 on aggregate to advance to the semifinals. Philadelphia had a 3-0 advantage following the first leg of the quarterfinal last Tuesday in Atlanta. Forward Kacper Przybylko scored twice.

Sosa scored in first-half stoppage time at Subaru Park, but United was not able to catch up to the Union's commanding lead.

Przybylko scored in the 88th minute to cement the victory. He has scored in each of the Union's four CCL matches.

Atlanta was without midfielders Ezequiel Barco and Jurgen Damm because of injury.

The first leg ended with Atlanta fans accusing the Union of time-wasting and Atlanta coach Gabriel Heinze refusing to shake Union coach Jim Curtin's hand. Tuesday night's game ended with even more controversy.

After the game, cameras captured Heinze having some animated words with Curtin, who said Heinze was accusing Philadelphia of time-wasting and faking injuries.

“He’s an incredible coach, he’s an incredible player, but you can still be also be a sore loser and be an a------ at the end of the game," Curing said in a post-match press conference, referencing Heinze's playing career.

Philadelphia was making its first appearance in the Champions League tournament between club teams in CONCACAF, the confederation of North America, Central America and the Caribbean regions.

The Union will play the winner of the quarterfinal between the Portland Timbers and Club America, set to conclude Wednesday in Mexico City. The semifinals start in August.