Union to Host NYCFC With MLS Cup Final Spot on the Line

Union to play for Eastern Conference title on home field originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The MLS Cup Eastern Conference Final is coming home to Subaru Park.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The 2nd-seeded Union will host the game to determine who advances to the MLS Cup Final this coming Sunday on the Chester Waterfront, after the 3-seed NYCFC knocked off the top-seeded New England Revolution in a penalty shootout at Gillette Stadium Tuesday night.

5 for 5 on PKs for @NYCFC

✅✅✅✅✅ pic.twitter.com/KOVXhZqtUq — Major League Soccer (@MLS) December 1, 2021

The win for NYCFC was the only match in the Eastern Conference playoffs won by a road team.

The Union and NYCFC played three matches head-to-head during the regular season, two at Subaru Park. NYCFC beat the Union 2-0 on May 1st in Chester, but the U won the rematch 1-0 at Subaru Park in August.

The two teams drew 1-1 last month in their penultimate regular season contest.

NYCFC scored 56 goals in 34 regular season games, tied for second-best in the Eastern Conference, and their xGD (expected goal differential) of +22.7 is the best in all of Major League Soccer.

The Union’s upcoming opponent boasts one of the most gifted scorers in the league in Argentinian international Valentin Castellanos, who tied for the league lead with 19 goals in the regular season.

Tickets for the Eastern Conference Final can be purchased on philadelphiaunion.com.