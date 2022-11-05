Union Continue Wait for First MLS Cup After Loss to LAFC

Lee esta historia en español aquí.

The wait for a first MLS Cup continues for the Philadelphia Union.

Playing its first MLS Cup final, Philadelphia came up short in a boisterous Banc of California Stadium against the Los Angeles Football Club, losing on penalties after an exhilarating affair.

On Saturday, Jim Curtin’s men – the best team in the East – faced off against Los Angeles Football Club in a hostile atmosphere at the Banc of California Stadium. Down 1-0 at the half, the Union displayed a characteristic scrappiness to come from behind, eventually leading 3-2 near the end of extra time, before Welsh superstar Gareth Bale leveled and forced penalties.

Despite a strong start, Philadelphia fell behind when a Kellyn Acosta freekick deflected off the head of Jack McGlynn and nestled into the back of the net.

It could have gone from bad to worse were it not for Andre Blake, who displayed just why he was named the league’s goalkeeper of the year when he clawed away a shot from close range in the 39th minute.

Dániel Gazdag finally leveled for Philadelphia in the 59th minute, thanks to an inadvertent assist from José Martínez. Martínez’s low shot from distance fell to the feet of an open Gazdag, who did excellently to turn and blast the ball past Maxime Crépeau.

The Union then stared defeat in the face when they let themselves down with some poor marking on a corner kick in the 83rd minute, with a wide-open Jesús Murillo nodding a powerful header past Blake.

But Philadelphia went right back up the pitch after the restart, taking advantage of LAFC’s own poor marking as unmarked center-back Jack Elliot powered home his own header past Crépeau in the 85th minute.

With both sides level after the regular 90 minutes, extra time beckoned.

Crépeau was forced to come off in the 109th minute when the video assistant referee intervened after Crépeau came out of his box and took out Cory Burke in a one-on-one situation. Crépeau was injured in the play and seemed to be on his way out anyway, but the referee on the field initially gave a yellow before the VAR intervened and LAFC was left with 10 players.

Unfortunately for the Union, Burke was also injured on the play and was subbed off.

The Union pressed ahead with their one-man advantage, Elliot pouncing on some chaos in the box and turning home the ball in the 124th minute. A Union victory seemed all but certain until Bale leapt highest at the other end of the pitch to level the affair yet again, forcing a penalty shootout.

Blake saved Cristian Tello’s shot to give his team the advantage, but Gazdag slipped on his effort immediately afterward.

John McCarthy, LAFC’s substitute goalkeeper, then became the hero, saving twice as his teammates converted their efforts and sunk the Union.