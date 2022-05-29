Philadelphia Union Players, Staff Wear T-Shirts Reading ‘END GUN VIOLENCE'

Philadelphia Union players and technical staff wore orange T-shirts dedicated to raising awareness of gun violence Saturday, after the mass shooting that took place in Uvalde, Texas.

The T-shirts were printed with "END GUN VIOLENCE." The team used orange because it has become a color synonymous with gun violence awareness and prevention; in early June, people around the country will gather for "Wear Orange" events calling for action on gun violence.

The Union's display of gun violence awareness took place yesterday at the Philadelphia Union pregame warmups, before they played the New England Revolution.

The Philadelphia Union warmed up in ‘end gun violence’ shirts before their game against the New England Revolution



On May 24, nineteen children and two adults at in the Texas city of Uvalde were slain by a gunman at Robb Elementary School.

It's not the first time the Union have spoken out about gun violence. During a game in Washington, D.C. in 2019, Union captain Alejandro Bedoya grabbed a mic and said, "Congress, do something now. End gun violence!”

Saturday, Bedoya spoke after the game about his emotions following the latest mass shooting. "I hugged and kissed my kids, held them real close, like many other Americans did," he said.

Bedoya said these breaking moments in history are "bigger" than sports, according to a report in the Philadelphia Inquirer. He sent his and the team's condolences to the Robb school families as well as the victims of the Buffalo supermarket shooting that occurred ten days prior.

The team finished their game against the Revolution with a 1-1 tie.