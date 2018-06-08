Mistakes, Missed Opportunities Sink Union in Shutout Loss to Toronto FC

BOX SCORE

CHESTER, Pa. - With impact players missing on both sides, Friday's match at Talen Energy Stadium came down to efficiency in the offensive end.

Toronto FC won that battle. Pouncing on two defensive-zone mistakes, Jonathan Osorio scored twice as the Union fell, 2-0.

It was the Union's second consecutive defeat as they fell to 5-7-3. Toronto FC claimed its fourth win of the season, moving its record to 4-7-2. Including the playoffs, the Union haven't defeated Toronto in 10 straight games.

• Without Jozy Altidore and Drew Moor, Toronto FC entered Friday's match with one win in its last five games and appeared ripe for defeat. But despite the club's struggles, it forced the Union into playing from behind for nearly the entire contest.

• In the 13th minute, the Union received two chances to take control. First, Fafa Picault was sprung loose into Toronto territory but was stuffed on his breakaway shot that was placed into Alex Bono's body. Bono finished with the four-save shutout.

• Immediately following that play, as the ball went back down the field, Ilsinho stripped Michael Bradley for a partial breakaway of his own. His shot trickled well wide.

• Those misses would cost the Union (see story), as five minutes later Toronto would capitalize. Osorio slipped between to defenders to accept a sneaky pass from Victor Vazquez. Unlike the Union's breakaways, Osorio didn't miss the net to grab the 1-0 Toronto lead.

• It should be noted Ray Gaddis had an impressive game. While also frustrating Sebastian Giovinco, the left back had two shots, one on goal. He was active on the offensive end despite lacking finish.

• The Union were without midfielders Alejandro Bedoya and Haris Medunjanin as a result of red-card suspensions. In their place, Borek Dockal, normally the center attacking midfielder, moved back to the No. 8 spot for Bedoya, while Warren Creavalle was activated at the No. 6 spot for Medunjanin. Ilsinho moved into the No. 10 spot.

• The Union nearly found an opening in the 58th minute, when Picault cut inside and ripped a right-footed shot from the top of the box. The strong attempt curled in but found the crossbar and ejected out. It's the closest the Union would come to tying the game in the second half.

• But an egregious Union error would ultimately doom them in the 79th. Keegan Rosenberry's own-zone throw-in was intercepted by Giovinco at the top of the box. The Italian played it forward to a streaking Osorio for the easy 2-0 Toronto lead.

• In a surprise move down one, Union manager Jim Curtin tapped Derrick Jones for Marcus Epps in the 69th minute. It was Jones' first minutes since March 3, when he played five minutes against the New England Revolution. It was just his third appearance in almost a calendar year.

• The Union will have time to think about Friday's loss. They don't return to MLS action until June 23, when they host the Vancouver Whitecaps.