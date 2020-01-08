Former Eagle Jay Ajayi Signs With Philly Union Esports Team

Super Bowl champion and former Philadelphia Eagles running back Jay Ajayi has signed with the Philadelphia Union’s eMLS team, making him the first NFL player to become a professional gamer.

The 26-year-old joined the Eagles in 2017 after a stint with the Miami Dolphins. He played in 2017 and 2018, was injured in 2018, re-signed with the team in November 2019 and was released by the Eagles on Dec. 23.

The eMLS League is an esports league designed to elevate MLS’ profile and build its fan base. The league’s championship game, the eMLS Cup, serves as an official qualifier for the FIFA esports franchise tournament, and eMLS is an official partner of FIFA's online global esports league. The Philadelphia Union won the eMLS Cup in 2019.

