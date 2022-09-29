Russell Wilson

Twitter Roasts Russell Wilson's ‘Dangerwich' Subway Sandwich

Even Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks aren't safe from social media roasts

By Logan Reardon

Sandwich lovers, let’s eat.

Russell Wilson’s “Broncos country, let’s ride” catch phrase has become a popular meme on social media since the quarterback was traded to the Denver Broncos in March. The corny mantra has been even more of a punching bag recently with Wilson struggling in the first few weeks of the 2022 season.

To make matters worse, Wilson posted – and then deleted – a commercial for his Subway sandwich called “The Dangerwich.” See the video for yourself here:

What are the Dangerwich ingredients, you ask? According to Subway, it comes with pepperoni, salami, black forest ham, provolone cheese and bacon on Italian Herbs and Cheese bread. It’s topped off with lettuce, green peppers, tomatoes, banana peppers, yellow mustard and mayo.

As expected, Twitter had a field day with the video. Here are some of the best reactions:

For now, Wilson might want to stick to football instead of sandwiches. Through three games with the Broncos, he has just two touchdowns and a completion percentage below 60%. Denver is 2-1, but it is managing just 14.3 points per game.

Wilson and the Broncos will look to turn things around offensively in Week 4 against the Raiders in Las Vegas. Hopefully there are some Subway sandwiches near Allegiant Stadium.

