Twitter Offers Mixed Reactions to Kyler Murray's Massive Extension

The Cardinals QB signed a reported five-year, $230.5 million deal on Thursday

By Max Molski

Kyler Murray secured a major bag on Thursday, but the reaction to his payday was more of a mixed bag.

The former No. 1 overall draft pick reportedly inked a five-year, $230.5 million extension with the Arizona Cardinals that will keep him under contract through the 2028 season. The deal will make him the second-highest-paid quarterback in the NFL in 2022, trailing only Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers.

News of the extension was music to the ears of Murray’s teammates, along with a contingent of Cardinals fans, after months of speculation about his future in Arizona:

With such a massive contract, other Twitter users were reminded of the choice Murray made between playing baseball with the Oakland A’s or heading to the NFL:

Not everyone was feeling quite as happy for Murray, or the Cardinals for that matter.

Some people were perplexed by the direction the Cardinals were going:

Others turned their attention to Murray’s money figure compared to other players, especially those who are in line for new deals in the near future: 

And lastly, not even $230.5 million can stop short jokes:

If Murray wanted to pull a Kevin Durant, he could ask those people how tall their money stacks…

